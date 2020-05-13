JOPLIN, Mo. — While some day care centers are starting to reopen, others have been operating throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

La Petite Academy has remained open since the coronavirus was first reported in the Four States.

Center Director Melody Andrews says they had a big drop in enrollment starting a few weeks ago but says many of those kids have since returned.

And she sees that continuing.

Melody Andrews, Center Director, La Petite Academy, said, “We dropped from 85 kids to about 25 or 30, we held 30 and now kids are starting to pick back up last week, this week and next week we’ve got some big enrollment coming back.”

Some new safety regulations have been implemented over the past few weeks including doing temperature checks on children and not letting parents come into classrooms.

She says employees are also wearing masks.