WGU Missouri launches “Fund My Classroom” to help schools during COVID-19 pandemic

MISSOURI — As the threat of COVID-19 forces schools to close across Missouri, many are realizing just how vital teachers are in educating our future generations.

To help shine a positive light on teachers and thank them for their selfless efforts, WGU Missouri has announced it is once again launching its “Fund My Classroom” initiative, aimed at helping teachers throughout Missouri expand their curriculum and employ innovative techniques to engage and challenge students.

K-12 teachers in Joplin who are in need of funding to support their planned innovative projects are encouraged to submit their proposals online at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom by April 19.

Winners will be notified during Teacher Appreciation Week, which takes place May 3rd through May 9th.

Educators can request funding for classroom experiences, field trips, supplies or anything else they believe would improve their classrooms. To be considered, proposed projects must include a description, including how much funding is needed and how the proposed project will benefit students. Both public and private school teachers are encouraged to apply. Teachers do not have to be WGU students or alumni to apply.

In 2019, WGU Missouri was able to provide more than $10,000 in funding to 15 schools across Missouri.

One of the schools that received funding was Royal Heights Elementary in Joplin. Second-grade teacher Kate Tupper, who is leading a therapy dog pilot program at the school, received a $600 grant to train two therapy dogs to help students cope and succeed at school.

For more information or to nominate a teacher or classroom project, visit wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom.