Webb City to host Anti-Social Online Shopping Club

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local chamber of commerce is encouraging anti-social behavior.

The Webb City group will host the Anti-Social Online Shopping Club this weekend.

The virtual spending spree takes the place of the annual Spring Shop Hop normally focusing on increasing foot traffic at downtown stores.

This year, they’ll share a string of business videos online, offering special deals at Webb City merchants to encourage shopping online.

Erin Turner, WC Econ. Dev., said, “We don’t want people to come pick anything up. And if so, if they buy products in more than one store, we’re going to consolidate those items and we will be delivering on Monday.”

They’ll deliver throughout Jasper and Newton Counties.