Webb City teen marks Jasper County’s ninth COVID-19 case

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department has confirmed the county’s ninth case of coronavirus.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, the patient is a teenager from Webb City. The case is travel-related.

Health officials are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any of the patient’s close contacts who may have been exposed.

If exposed, staff will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Full Press Release