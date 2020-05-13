WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City school leaders are planning for a very different kind of experience next year.

2021 may seem like the distant future – but the Webb City Superintendent is already planning ahead.

Dr. Tony Rossetti, WC R-7 Superintendent, said, “We’re going to plan as if we’re going to have regular school in August.”

With some contingency plans in case that doesn’t work.

“Summer school is kind of a soft opening for us if we’re able to have the traditional summer school.”

They’ll make that call in the next week or so – looking at online options and any restrictions that would be needed to meet on campus.

The budget is also a question, with cuts in state funding already affecting the bottom line.

“What I’ve penciled out already is probably about $750,000 in reductions through supplies, not spending in certain areas that we did last year.”

He’s recommending leaving four vacant positions open, at least for now.

“We’re going to take advantage of the things we have available now, so that in six months we’re not having to say – well, you need to go home and you need to go home. It just makes more sense to do it now.”

The focus is preparing for likely changes in cash flow and keeping students safe.

“Setting it up so we have some savings next year but doing it so that we’re not reducing services to students.”