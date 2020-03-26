Webb City product preparing for NFL draft under quarantine

MISSOURI — Never in a million years did Trystan Colon-Castillo think that after declaring for the NFL draft he’d have to prepare while under quarantine.

The former Mizzou Offensive Lineman declared for the NFL draft and was supposed to have his Pro Day last Tuesday.

He’s even had to Facetime with NFL coaches and scouts with a notebook and pencil in hand, breaking down film.

But amidst the coronavirus pandemic, he’s had to throw it back to the old school way of training on the treadmill and lifting dumbbells.

Trystan Colon-Castillo, Former Mizzou Lineman declared for NFL Draft, said, “You know, I declared, I left, for the draft, I was ready. And then all of a sudden, boom, here we are a month away, and, you know, I can’t even go into Missouri’s training facilities to get a workout in, you know. Just kind of is crazy to me, and, you know, but at the same time, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity still, you know. The opportunity is still there. It hasn’t left yet, you know, I got to keep that at the forefront of everything.”

It might look a little different, but the NFL Draft is still set to take place later in April. Mock drafts have had Castillo hovering around a late round pick.