Webb City Farmers Market strives for safety

WEBB CITY, Mo. — As businesses continue to open back up, Webb City’s Farmers Market strives to be safe as possible for all its customers, vendors, volunteers and staff by ensuring there is no gathering of large crowds.

The producer-only market is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, rain or shine, but managers say the quieter Tuesday market makes it easier for shoppers to practice social distancing.

Vendors sell anything from an assortment of local plants, honey, fresh vegetables to natural meats.

Webb City’s farmers market also offers a WIC program for those who qualify.

Rachael Lynch, Webb City Farmers Market Marketing Manager, said, “We offer a privately funded WIC program for any families that are active in WIC. We give out two five dollar coupons a week. They just bring their WIC folder to the information table, we note their name and household number and hook them up with something to get them some fresh goodies.”

The market is ready to get the Summer going and will begin accepting food stamps, debit and credit cards starting May 16th.