Webb City distributes masks Friday

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The city of Webb City and surrounding communities are working with the Jasper County Health Department to distribute masks to residents.

A drive-thru mask distribution was held at the Webb City Fire Department Friday.

People were able to drive up, pick up their desired number of masks in just a few minutes.

The Jasper County Health Department ordered a large shipment of masks to ensure area residents had access to them, free of charge.

City leaders say they want people who wish to use the masks to have them.

Carl Francis, City Administrator, Webb City, said, “Absolutely, it’s very important to hand them out, you know, politics aside if a person wants a mask, we want them to have it.”

If you missed today’s distribution, you still have time to get your masks.

They’ll be out there again Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.