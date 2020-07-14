Webb City announces plans for in-person classes

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City School District announces plans for in-person class in the Fall.

The district says they will have extensive safety precautions in place.

They also say if you are concerned about your child’s safety you can enroll your child in online virtual classes.

The online option will be different than what was offered this Spring when schools closed down originally.

It will have full grade-level work and timely feedback.

Also, if enrolled in the online option, students will be expected to spend multiple hours working in the program.

The district says the plan isn’t final–they’re still working out more details to be announced in a few weeks.