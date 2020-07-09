WCPD warms of potential scam

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are warning residents of a potential scam going around the area.

A company called Team Spirit Promotions out of Rock Island, Illinois has been contacting residents through phone, fax and email.

They claim to be partnering with the Webb City Police Department to sell covid relief magnets.

The Webb City Police Department says they are in no way affiliated with this company.

According to the Better Business Bureau, they have spoken with numerous cities regarding this company making false claims about a partnership.

If you are contacted by this company, you can contact the Better Business Bureau.