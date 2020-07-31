Ways to avoid face mask fog on glasses

JOPLIN, Mo. — For people with glasses, wearing a mask comes with a unique challenge, face mask fog.

Doctors say while this is a common complaint, there’s an easy fix.

Dr. Lorry Lazenby says it is important to understand why glasses fog in the first place.

When warm air hits a cool surface, condensation can form.

So when your warm breath escapes through the top of the mask, it hits the lenses of your glasses and causes them to fog up.

To fix this problem, you have options.

Wearing a mask with a metal bar inside lets you tighten it around your nose, allowing your breath to go through the mask rather than up to your glasses.

You can roll up a kleenex, creating a one-inch bar, and place it at the top of the mask to absorb the vapor and for less than $10 you can purchase diving mask anti-fogging solutions that can reduce fogging by 80%.

Dr. Lorry Lazenby, Optometrist, said, “You now can have an optical coating applied to a new pair of glasses when you get new glasses. There are a couple coatings that can be put on the glasses such that you wouldn’t have to spray anything on and it comes with a special cloth that kinda just maintains it. So it is now available when you get new glasses to have a coating professionally applied.”

Dr. Lazenby says if you use a spraying solution, allow it to dry for 3 to 4 minutes before placing your glasses back on your face.