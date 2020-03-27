Watered Gardens looking to expand due to increase in community needs

JOPLIN, Mo. — In light of covid 19, a local ministry is trying to expand it’s ability to care for the homeless.

Watered Gardens Ministries in Joplin have seen a spike in the need for shelter since the coronavirus started spreading across the U.S.

In order to accommodate that need, Executive Director James Whitford says they’ll need to dip into their financial reserves to pull that off.

James Whitford, Watered Gardens Ministries Executive Director, said, “And right now we’re gonna find ourselves, we’re gonna need to buy room dividers, we’re gonna have to buy more beds and see more need for financial contributions.”

If you’d like to make a monetary donation or purchase some of the needed items the ministry currently needs, follow the link below.

https://wateredgardens.org/covid-19-response