The Missouri Department of Social Services in an effort to respond to the COVID-19 Pandemic has been provided guidance by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide Energy Assistance to the newly affected unemployed. In addition, the utility companies across Missouri are reaching out to ALL their customers enabling them to keep services on by not issuing disconnect notices. This has created some new opportunities for Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area’s Utility Assistance programs to reach new individuals and families that are affected by the Coronavirus now.

We want to share how the Energy Assistance programs could help you and your families who are affected by COVID-19 now! As of today, the following responses are available to all our families and individuals living in Southwest Missouri.