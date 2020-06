JOPLIN, Mo. -- Wednesday evening in a 5 - 4 vote the Joplin City Council voted to not accept a mandatory mask ordinance in the current form that was presented. Even though information circulating has ranked Joplin the 'hot spot' among break out cases, even ranking #1 across the United States for COVID-19 cases.

Now the City of Joplin integrates the Joplin Health Department information up-to-the-minute Active Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard on the city website, access it by clicking the link here.