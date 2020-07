BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Wearing a mask is causing an unpleasant side effect for some of you, acne. Breakouts that happen after wearing a mask have become so common its been dubbed ‘maskne’ on social media.

Aesthetician, Leslie Kaelin with Dahlia Aesthetics by WHA in Bentonville said preventing breakouts start with good mask hygiene.