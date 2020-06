OKLAHOMA -- The state of Oklahoma enters the third and final phase of its reopening and recovery plan today

Dean Kruitof, City Manager, Miami, said, "What it means is more ability to go into a restaurant, you can go into a fast food place. People still need to be careful, we still want people to socially distance, we still want to be aware that we're not through the pandemic yet but it's just basically starting to get back to normal."