PITTSBURG, Kans. -– In alignment with Governor Kelly’s four-phase reopening plan, the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will tentatively open city ball fields for practice space starting May 18. Space must be reserved in advance.

Don Gutteridge Sports Complex, Jaycee Ballfield and Deramus Ballfield will remain closed until no earlier than May 18. The parks and recreation department will accept reservations starting Wednesday, May 13. The organization or individual reserving the facility for practice is responsible for ensuring all state and county public health guidelines are strictly followed.