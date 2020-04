FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Researchers at the University of Arkansas recently received a $185,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the impact of COVID-19 on society’s collective social and psychological wellbeing, the university announced on Wednesday.

Department of Sociology and Criminology professor Kevin M. Fitzpatrick, associate professor Casey Harris and assistant professor Grant Drawve were awarded the Rapid Response Research grant to conduct a study titled “The Diffusion of Fear and Coronavirus: Tracking Individual Response Across Time and Space.”