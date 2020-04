KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Public safety agencies in the Western District of Missouri are eligible for more than $3.2 million in Department of Justice grants announced today to aid their response to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation, will allow eligible state and local and governments to apply immediately for a total of $850 million nationwide. A total of more than $5.5 million is available statewide for agencies in Missouri, with $3,259,369 of that amount allocated for the Western District. The Justice Department is moving quickly to make awards, with the goal of having funds available for drawdown within days of the award.