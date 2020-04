At a time when COVID-19 testing is critical to the pandemic response, we want you to know there is a drive-through testing site opening on April 30 available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. We know they are on the front lines of this pandemic and may be exposed to COVID-19 while keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are grateful and humbled by their efforts during this unprecedented time.

Please find information below regarding the testing site and how to schedule an appointment.