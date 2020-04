Joplin, MO- The press briefing held by the city of Joplin on April 22nd, 2020, Mayor Gary Shaw, encouraged everyone to remember that although there are no new cases in Joplin, we are a regional community of people coming to the city to work, and do business. He says the whole region has to be a consideration for decisions made by the city of Joplin.

Health Director, Dan Pekarek, spoke confirming there are no new cases in Joplin and just wanted to remind everyone to continue taking precautions such has hand washing, covering your mouth and nose if you cough, and that staying home is the best precaution to avoid illness.