JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Self-employed people, gig workers and independent contractors who have been impacted by the coronavirus can now apply for unemployment assistance, according to the Missouri Department of Labor press release. Division of Employment Security (DES) anticipates it will begin processing claims as early as April 19, 2020, and rolling out the provisions of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program starting the week of April 26, 2020.

If you qualify under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, you will be eligible for weekly benefit payments between $133 and $320 per week, plus a $600 federal supplement under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.