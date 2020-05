TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas will move to phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan Friday, more than a week earlier than anticipated. That means groups of 15 or fewer can gather and state-owned casinos and theaters can reopen just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

The governor’s surprise announcement Tuesday came just one day after Kansas entered phase 1.5, which allowed salons and gyms to reopen.