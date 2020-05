The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth in collaboration with state and local officials, will be relocating to the parking lot of Walmart Store #79, located at 2623 West 7th Street in Joplin. In addition, hours of operation are changing to 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The last date that the Test Site would operate at the Athletic Center is Wednesday, May 13. The Test Site would reopen at the Walmart store on Friday, May 15. Registration for the test remains the same as before by going to www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.