FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study reports the dominant COVID-19 strain spreading across the country is a mutated version of the one originally seen in China. A Fayetteville-based infectious disease doctor said when a vaccine is made available, it’ll cover mutated forms of the virus.

Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers found the new strain to be more contagious than the original one, CNBC reported, and they said it could mutate again if it doesn’t subside in the summer like the flu does each year.