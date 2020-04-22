WATCH LIVE: City of Joplin COVID-19 Update Press Conference

Joplin, MO- The press briefing held by the city of Joplin on April 22nd, 2020, Mayor Gary Shaw, encouraged everyone to remember that although there are no new cases in Joplin, we are a regional community of people coming to the city to work, and do business. He says the whole region has to be a consideration for decisions made by the city of Joplin.

Health Director, Dan Pekarek, spoke confirming there are no new cases in Joplin and just wanted to remind everyone to continue taking precautions such has hand washing, covering your mouth and nose if you cough, and that staying home is the best precaution to avoid illness.

Toby Teeter, the Joplin Chamber President, says that more loan funding has been made available through a federal bill that passed through congress last night, so small business owners should check back in with their bank about getting funding through the new money available.

Teeter says that there are plans for what May 4th will look like after the state of Missouri and the city of Joplin have lifted the stay at home orders. He says that local makers of masks will be part of the reopening effort. He says that in speaking with the Govenor, it is believed that different areas of the state will have different requirements depending on their risk of contracting COVID.

The Joplin City Manager, Nick Edwards says that if we all do our part to continue social distancing and the practice of good hygiene, it will escalate our reopening of the city.