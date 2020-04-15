Closings
Walmart launching new opportunity for those most at risk of covid-19

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Deja Bickham

Posted: / Updated:

FOUR STATE AREA — Walmart stores are launching a new opportunity for those most at risk for covid-19.

Select stores will have a pick-up hour beginning each morning from 7 to 8.

During those hours, pick-up will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high risk by the CDC.

Store associates will follow enhanced social distancing and sanitation procedures.

The pick-up point is also contact-free.

Customers open their trunk and associates load their groceries in.

