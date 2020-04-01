Walmart implementing new measures amid covid-19 outbreak

FOUR STATE AREA — Walmart says it will begin temperature checks and will make masks and gloves available for employees in stores across the United States.

Walmart made the announcement in a tweet this morning saying that to better serve its customers and promote a safe and healthy workplace for their associates, they are taking these actions at all stores in the coming weeks.

They will take the temperature of the associates as they report to work as well as asking them some basic screening questions.

Masks and gloves will be available for associates to wear as supplies permit.

They will also continue to promote and practice social distancing.