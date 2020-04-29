Walmart & eTrueNorth opens COVID-19 Testing Site in Joplin

At a time when COVID-19 testing is critical to the pandemic response, we want you to know there is a drive-through testing site opening on April 30 available to anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. We know they are on the front lines of this pandemic and may be exposed to COVID-19 while keeping our communities healthy and safe. We are grateful and humbled by their efforts during this unprecedented time.

Please find information below regarding the testing site and how to schedule an appointment.

What:

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site located at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. 1st Street, Joplin, MO 64801 willopen on Thursday, April 30, to all healthcare providers and first responders and anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, at no cost to the individual. All appointments will be drive-through observed, self-collection in the Athletic Complex parking lot. To be tested, individuals must schedule an appointment through eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. If individuals have difficulty scheduling an appointment, they can call 800-635-8611. The testing site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials.

Who:

All first responders and healthcare providers and anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information on testing eligibility, please see CDC guidelines: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/priority-testing-patients.pdf.

When:

The drive-through testing site will open on April 30, 2020 and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointment time.

Where:

You must first qualify for COVID-19 screening and schedule an appointment, starting April 29, at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com

Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. 1 st Street, Joplin, MO 64801

PLEASE NOTE: Testing is not available inside any Walmart store.

What to bring/things to note:

The testing site will require an appointment through eTrueNorth’s online site (www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com). You will receive an appointment confirmation that you will need to have on hand when you arrive on-site.

In addition, please make sure to bring your insurance card and valid photo ID for proof of identity.

Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and sample self-collection. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not able to service those who walk up.

Individuals being tested will perform a self-administered nasal swab in their car with a healthcare provider observing them. Directions will be provided in the confirmation email after scheduling the appointment and on-site.

It’s important to take care of yourself and monitor your symptoms closely. If your symptoms do not improve or you develop new or worsening symptoms, seek medical attention right away. Do not wait to receive your results.

Results:

Individuals will be able to access their results on www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. They will receive a text and/or email notification when their COVID-19 test results are available.

Average turnaround time is approximately 24 to 48 hours from the day of collection.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.

Individuals experiencing symptoms should self-isolate while waiting.

If you have any questions regarding your scheduled appointment, please call 800-635-8611.