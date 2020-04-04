Walmart and Target changing procedures to reduce spread of covid-19

FOUR STATE AREA — Starting tomorrow Walmart will begin to limit the number of customers who are allowed in the store to shop.

Customers will be admitted one-by-one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at super centers.

Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about 20% of the store’s usual capacity.

Once that capacity is reached, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of six feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage.

As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Aisles will be marked as one-way to limit contact between customers.

Target also announced new measures to promote social distancing to reduce the spread of covid.

Starting tomorrow they will meter guest traffic in all of their stores by limiting the number of guests in the store at one time, this number will vary by store.

Target will also supply its team members in stores with masks and gloves to wear at work.

Target has also adjusted its store hours and is temporarily prohibiting returns.