Walmart and eTrueNorth change schedule and relocate COVID-19 Testing Site

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth in collaboration with state and local officials, will be relocating to the parking lot of Walmart Store #79, located at 2623 West 7th Street in Joplin. In addition, hours of operation are changing to 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
The last date that the Test Site would operate at the Athletic Center is Wednesday, May 13. The Test Site would reopen at the Walmart store on Friday, May 15. Registration for the test remains the same as before by going to www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
The site was first established in late April to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.
“We appreciate Walmart continuing to host this testing site for our community,” sad Joplin Health Director Dan Pekarek. “Testing is a key component because it helps health care professionals and community leaders to understand and contain the spread of the virus.”
Pekarek reminds citizens that social distancing is another key component in prevention of COVID-19. “As our community reopens and we begin to have more activity among our citizens, we encourage them to remain aware of the distancing measures still in place. It you have a hard time determining six feet, just think of an average sofa, or dining room table, or the width of a car.”
Details on the Joplin COVID-19 testing site:
- Appointments can be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing.
- For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
- Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart healthcare professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
- Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.