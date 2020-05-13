Walmart and eTrueNorth change schedule and relocate COVID-19 Testing Site

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth in collaboration with state and local officials, will be relocating to the parking lot of Walmart Store #79, located at 2623 West 7th Street in Joplin. In addition, hours of operation are changing to 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The last date that the Test Site would operate at the Athletic Center is Wednesday, May 13. The Test Site would reopen at the Walmart store on Friday, May 15. Registration for the test remains the same as before by going to www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.

The site was first established in late April to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

“We appreciate Walmart continuing to host this testing site for our community,” sad Joplin Health Director Dan Pekarek. “Testing is a key component because it helps health care professionals and community leaders to understand and contain the spread of the virus.”

Pekarek reminds citizens that social distancing is another key component in prevention of COVID-19. “As our community reopens and we begin to have more activity among our citizens, we encourage them to remain aware of the distancing measures still in place. It you have a hard time determining six feet, just think of an average sofa, or dining room table, or the width of a car.”

Details on the Joplin COVID-19 testing site: