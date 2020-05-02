Volunteers and students band together to bring positivity to high school seniors

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s been anything but a typical school year for Four State seniors.

But a group of volunteers and students all got together in one area city to try and give them something positive to remember.

Signs with the name and school of each graduating senior in high school were put up this morning in Joplin.

A group of community volunteers, sponsors as well as members of the Joplin High School Student Council helped install hundreds of signs in Campbell Park that when completed stretched all the way from 16th to 20th Street.

Isabella St. Clair, Joplin High School Senior, said, “I think it’s really great that we all get to be represented depending upon the school you go to here in Joplin, I think it’s really cool that they’re starting this new thing for all of us and I think it should be a tradition for the rest of classes in the future because it’s really cool to see your name on the board and see that someone like knows you’re there.”

Kelli friend’s son goes to College Heights and she’s glad every single Joplin senior is represented, regardless of which school they attend.

Kelli Friend, College Heights Parent, said, “Because we’re all in this together so I think it should be all Joplin schools together in one spot.”

Colby Garmin won’t be a senior for a couple of years but wants to do what he can to acknowledge those who are missing out on that experience this year.

Colby Garman, College Heights Student, said, “I’m here just to help out, I think it’s really cool that they’re acknowledging that they’re graduating even though they can’t go out and do that.”

Volunteers put up just under 600 signs today and they’ll be on display through the end of the month of May, at which time students will get to take their own signs home.