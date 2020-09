MOUNT VERNON, MO. — The veterans home in Mount Vernon is now seeing an outbreak of covid-19 cases.

A representative with the Missouri Veterans Commission says 31 veterans staying at the home in Mount Vernon have tested positive for covid-19.

There are 150 residents living there.

The representative would not release any more details on those who had contracted the virus.

The home has isolation areas in place.

Veterans and staff are also tested at least once a week for covid.