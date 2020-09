VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County will hold a covid-19 community testing event next week.

It’s scheduled for Wednesday, September 23rd from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in the Centennial Building Hall Building.

The only requirement is that you must be a Missouri resident to be tested at the event.

Registration is required.

To register call 877-435-8411.

health.mo.gov/communitytest