Vernon County reports new case of COVID-19

Nevada, MO- The Vernon County Health Department reports a new case of COVID-19. This is the counties 4th positive case of novel coronavirus. The resident is under quarantine at home, and the case is related to exposure to a positive case outside the county.

The health department staff is working with the Missouri Department of Health to determine any close contacts of this person may have had and to determine the risk of others being exposed. If there are, they people will be contacted by a health official to provide incidence and monitor them for symptoms.

Through the investigation, it was found that the person had been in Wal-Mart and Autozone in Nevada, MO. These locations are considered low risk for transmission per the CDC guidelines. The dates of possible exposure are:

4-16-2020 Autozone 11:00 am

4-16-2020 Wal-Mart 2:00 pm

4-17-2020 Wal-Mart 3:00 pm

4-21-2020 Walmart 4:00 pm

The health department encourages the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in person contact. If you are sick, particularly with a high fever, dry cough or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance.