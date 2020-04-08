Vernon County Health Department Reports First Case of COVID-19

VERNON CO., Mo. — In a Facebook post, the Vernon County Health Department confirmed its county’s first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a man, who is quarantined at home. Officials say this is not a travel related case.

The health department is now working to determine and notify anyone who has had contact with this individual.

Although the county did not have any cases up until this point, it did go under a stay at home order starting April 4th.

That order is still in place and will last until April 25th, with the ability for the order to be adjusted or extended.

The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.

Officials say if you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for guidance regarding symptoms and next steps.