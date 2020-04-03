Vernon County being placed under stay at home order

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Vernon County will be placed under a stay at home order beginning this Saturday, April 4th.

The order will last until April 25th with the ability for the order to be adjusted or extended.

Residents may leave their homes only to perform essential activities like visiting a doctor or picking up medication taking care of a family member picking up supplies work at an essential business or engage in an outdoor activity that adheres to social distancing guidlines.

As of Wednesday, the Vernon County Health Department said there had been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.