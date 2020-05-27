Vaccination rates dropping during pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — At a time when we’re being urged to stay at home unless it’s absolutely necessary, an area doctor says there’s at least one instance when you should go against that rule of thought.

We’ve known now for some time because of the coronavirus, if you don’t have to go out, then don’t.

But an area physician says to make an exception to that rule.

And it’s to take your child or children to the pediatrician’s office to get their vaccinations.

Dr. Beth Garrett, Freeman Pediatrician, said, “We know less vaccine is being given nationally and that means less kids are being vaccinated which means we could be at risk for vaccine preventable disease re-surging, and that’s a problem, we need kids to get their vaccines or we could have more problems than just Coronavirus.”

So how does she know that many kids across the country aren’t getting their vaccinations?

A national survey of pediatricians says 250 million fewer doses of vaccines have been given out from mid March to mid April this year compared to the same time last year.

That’s why Kaylie Winn took her daughter to the Freeman Children’s Clinic for her daughters vaccinations.

Because a little temporary pain in the leg now, can save a lot of suffering in the future.

Kaylie Winn, Parent, said, “I vaccinate my daughter so it can protect her and all the other kids she interacts with.”

In fact, Dr. Garrett says a pediatrician’s office may be one of the safest places to take your child.

“We’re not even using our waiting room, we’re having people wait out in their car so that kids aren’t running around in our waiting room and it’s really helped cut down on the number of contacts between people so we can keep people healthy,” said Garrett.

And Garrett says pediatricians also conduct a wellness check as part of the visit, that way they might be able to catch a condition in a child before it becomes a much bigger problem in the future.