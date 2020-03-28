Utility Assistance available to wide range of residents amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re having trouble paying your utility bill because of the coronavirus, help could be on the way.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, also known as L.I.H.E.A.P., helps low income residents pay their utility bill during the Winter.

But due to the virus, the federal government is allowing a wider group of the population to have a chance at that funding.

And even if you haven’t been chosen for assistance in the past, Debbie Markman says that could change this time around.

Debbie Markman, Economic Security Corporation, said, “And so this is deemed a crisis so what we want to be sure we’re reaching out to are the newly unemployed or people that may have had drastic amounts of hours reduced due to the Covid 19 pandemic.”

For more information on how to apply for the assistance program, they can be contacted at www.liheap@escswa.org