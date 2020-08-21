USDA officials visit Kansas farmers

KANSAS — Thursday officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture visited Kansas farmers to hear about the impact the coronavirus has had on agriculture.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a substantial impact on Kansas farmers — which in turn effects the rest of the Kansas population and beyond.

Shortages of supplies, plants shut down and a slow economy are just the beginning of the issues farmers have faced in the last few months. Now, those farmers have a chance to have their concerns heard from the people at the top.

Greg Ibach, USDA, said, “Part of our responsibility is figuring out whether or not we have the right regulatory programs in place to be able to mitigate the cost or

damage to the producers.”

One of the programs is the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

The $16 billion program gives financial support to producers whose work was impacted by the coronavirus. USDA officials say more producers have become eligible in the last week and more money is being sent out.

But one of the concerns they heard today was from producers who received their CFAP payment early on and now need more help.

Richard Fordyce, USDA, said, “There’s still an impact to a lot of commodities. They’re still impacted by the effects of COVID-19.”

Officials say they hear those concerns loud and clear.

The deadline to apply for the CFAP program has been extended to September 11, 2020.

And USDA officials told us today that a second relief program is being considered and designed right now.

“It is critically important for us in Washington that are administering these programs that we get producers feedback and we understand how the programs are working.”

And the USDA officials also spoke with farmers about the need to accurately trace and protect cattle from disease.