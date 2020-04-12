Updated COVID-19 cases in Kansas increase to 1,337 with 56 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its coronavirus website Saturday to show there have been 1,337 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. There were 1,268 as of Saturday.

The number of deaths in Kansas went from 55 Friday to now 56 deaths.

Hospitalizations from coronavirus are at 298 of 1,033.

The KDHE shows there have been 11,916 negative tests.

Saturday Sedgwick County reported 189 cases of COVID-19 up from 179 Friday. The county reported that 37 had recovered, and there were two deaths.