Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases now at 4,160 with 110 deaths

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Carissa Codel

Posted: / Updated:

MISSOURI (KOLR) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 4,160 as of April 12.

MDHSS also reported 110 deaths due to the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories