UPDATE: Missouri COVID-19 cases now at 4,160 with 110 deaths Joplin Area Coronavirus by: Carissa Codel Posted: Apr 12, 2020 / 05:45 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 12, 2020 / 05:28 PM CDT MISSOURI (KOLR) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 4,160 as of April 12. MDHSS also reported 110 deaths due to the virus. 📊 COVID-19 update for April 12: 4,160 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 110 Missourians to COVID-19.To learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/tuVhQaegWP— Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) April 12, 2020