United Way receives large donation of hand sanitizer

FOUR STATE AREA — Hand sanitizer has become one of the weapons to help fight the spread of covid 19.

But since the start of the virus it’s been in short supply, and it can be costly to buy in bulk.

The United Way of the Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has received two large barrels of it.

The organization is now offering some of it free of charge to area non-profits, while supply lasts.

It was produced by a Leggett and Platt company and donated for use by organizations in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

Duane Dreiling, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas, said, “They donated two 55 gallon drums of hand sanitizer to United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas that we will now distribute out to community organizations and non profits throughout Jasper and Newton County on the Missouri side and Crawford, Cherokee and Labette Counties on the Kansas sides.”

Non-profits in those counties must first call the United Way to schedule a pick up time.

In Missouri, they can call 417-624-0153 and in Kansas the number is 620-231-8104.

Organizations will need to bring their own containers to put the sanitizer in.