FOUR STATE AREA — The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas needs your help to fund many other non-profit agencies in the Four States.

The organization is holding a special day of fundraising today to help people who are struggling from the pandemic.

The event is called, Giving Tuesday Now and is separate from the annual, Giving Tuesday campaign that runs after Thanksgiving.

Duane Dreiling says today’s event is specifically designed to provide relief from the effects of the pandemic on agencies that receive funding from the united way.

Duane Dreiling, Executive Director, United Way of SWMO & SEK, said, “Back in March, the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas established a Covid Relief Campaign Fund and so any funds raised from the Giving Tuesday Now will be put into that fund where a 100% of those funds will be going out to meet the needs of those impacted by this pandemic crisis.”

And in case you missed today’s event, he says you can still donate money to the cause.

www.unitedwaymokan.org