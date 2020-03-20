United Way establishes covid response campaign

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas has established a covid-19 response campaign.

The organization knew that due to the outbreak of covid-19 there would be people in need.

So the campaign is designed to help community nonprofit providers support working families financially to take care of things like utilities and buying food.

The United Way stresses that many people face tough financial times ahead as they go above and beyond to try to contain the virus.

And Executive Director Duane Dreiling feels the organization is in a good position to help those people.

Duane Dreiling, Executive Director, United Way Of Southwest Missouri & Southeast Kansas, said, “we felt that we had a responsibility to kind of be that convener in the community to make sure that we are helping to address some of those needs. That we are taking care of our neighbors here in our community as we go through this crisis.”