JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some unexpected troubles in Missouri could be linked to covid-19 concerns.

The Governor outlined some of those problems Monday.

The Governor said he’s pleased with the trends he’s seeing but there have also been some unexpected concerns.

The Governor said domestic abuse cases are up, and fewer people are reporting child abuse cases.

When it comes to traffic crashes, the Department of Public Safety reports there have been more fatal crashes this year compared to last year, even with so many people staying home.

They believe it’s because the open roads have led to increase in drivers traveling well over interstate speed limits.

When it comes to fighting covid-19, the Governor said he believes the state is on track with it’s recovery plan.

He said hospitals are not overwhelmed and the state continues to acquire more personal protective equipment.

The legislative session ends Friday.

The Governor was asked if he has any priorities for lawmakers in these closing days.

Gov. Parson, said, “The Governors office our priority right now is close to 400,000 people unemployed trying to get the economy going back trying to make sure we get people back to work we’re all those jobs are. How are we going to be able to help with training when that day comes how do we end up with COVID-19 how do we finish fighting this virus so all of those things are priority right now and they continue to be our priority in this office.

The Governor also highlighted the fact that the state reported 74 new cases and said that’s the lowest number since march.

But keep in mind, the Governor has also cautioned others in the past from looking at any single day as a true measurement of the bigger picture.

He continues to emphasize the need for social distancing.