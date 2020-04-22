U.S. Cellular makes donation to Boys and Girls Clubs

JOPLIN, Mo. — U.S. Cellular has stepped up in a big way for Boys and Girls Clubs around the country, donating $325,000 to its covid-19 relief fund.

The donation will be disbursed to more than fifty clubs in U.S. Cellular’s service regions, including the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.

The covid-19 relief fund helps provide immediate relief such as distributing necessary supplies and offering virtual learning to keep kids and teens on-track academically.

Store Manager of U.S. Cellular in Joplin Cassidee Edwards says this is a cause very dear to her heart.

Cassidee Edwards, Store Manager of U.S. Cellular in Joplin, said, “I actually played basketball at the Boys and Girls Club here in Joplin when I was very young, probably in elementary school. So this goes really, really deep for me personally and I’m absolutely grateful to be a part of an organization that cares about our community and does these kinds of things regularly, and with the right kind of heart behind it.”

U.S. Cellular has been providing monetary support and volunteering with the local club since 2015.