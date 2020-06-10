Two workers from Barry County processing plant test positive for COVID-19

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Two people who have recently worked at a Butterfield meat processing plant in Barry County have tested postive for COVID-19.

The two people are not residents of Barry County, but health department officials believe they contracted the disease through community spread in a neighboring county.

Health officials say the plant in George’s Processing, which is several miles north of Cassville.

We are working closely with the Barry County Health Department and George’s Processing to monitor the situation and assist with in efforts to mitigate this situation. David Compton, Barry County Office of Emergency Management Director

Here is the full press release: