Two people in northeast Oklahoma die after testing positive for COVID-19

NORTHEAST Okla. — Two more Four State residents have died after testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Delaware County reported 2 deaths today.

They were both men older than 65 years old.

These are the first deaths in the county, and mark the 8th and 9th death in the immediate Four State region.

Delaware Couty also reported two new cases today, bringing its total to 74.

Mayes County announced 3 new cases, with a total now of 19.

And Ottawa County has 1 new case, with a total now of 24.

There are now almost 300 cases of COVID-19 in the immediate Four State region.