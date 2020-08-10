Two new covid-19 deaths announced Monday

FOUR STATE AREA — Two additional covid-19 related deaths are announced Monday.

Labette County announces its first covid-19 related death.

The man was in his 70’s and did have underlying health conditions.

He had been in the hospital since August 2nd.

As of labette county’s last update on August 7th, 19 people are still active cases.

The man had been the only hospitalized case at the time.

106 other positive cases have recovered.

And, Barry County announced its 3rd death today.

It was a 71-year-old woman who was a Congregate Care Facility resident.

The health department reports she also had serious underlying health conditions.

At its latest update on August 4th, Barry County still had 35 other active cases.